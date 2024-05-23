Allstate Corp Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

DHR stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.25. 1,075,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,774. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.04. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.