Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

