AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 1.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 2,899,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,469,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

