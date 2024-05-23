agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 6.2%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.62. 996,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,378,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

agilon health Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

