Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 2,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.86. 1,068,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,499. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.72 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.