Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.93. 2,510,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,769. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $284.90 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

