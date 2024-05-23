Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Buys $51,810.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
