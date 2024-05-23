Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Buys $51,810.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,834 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 553,377 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.