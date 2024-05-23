78,330 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $8,217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 161,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,100,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 106,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 733,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,836. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

