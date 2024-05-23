76,177 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 1,068.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,129,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,485,000 after buying an additional 2,861,474 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 1,272,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

