69,435 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.5% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.
IUSB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 833,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,005. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
