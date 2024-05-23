4,833 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,765 shares of company stock valued at $16,302,725 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

