444,157 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 18.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

USEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 15,623 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

