382,639 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Bought by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.6% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 357,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 948,923 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

