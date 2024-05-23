160,102 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 1,363,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,737. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

