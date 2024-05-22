Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.34 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 2,145,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

