ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $24.59

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $24.00. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 366,631 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 42.96%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,773 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,955,000 after buying an additional 3,140,733 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

