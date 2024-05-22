Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.990-5.020 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

