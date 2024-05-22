Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YLWDF remained flat at $7.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
