XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.53

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. XRP has a market cap of $29.25 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,612,649 coins and its circulating supply is 55,288,951,055 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
