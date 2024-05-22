Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.3 %

WTW stock opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

