Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,966,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,556 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $152,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

