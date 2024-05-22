Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $165,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

