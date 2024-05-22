Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $237.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,754 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $237,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,485,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

