Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $206,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after acquiring an additional 802,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

