Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.67% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $196,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

