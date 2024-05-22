Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.19

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Weiss Korea Opportunity Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Weiss Korea Opportunity stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2,916.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.21. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a 52 week low of GBX 145.34 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.35).
Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile
