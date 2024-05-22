Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.19

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Weiss Korea Opportunity stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2,916.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.21. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a 52 week low of GBX 145.34 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.35).

Get Weiss Korea Opportunity alerts:

Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Weiss Asset Management LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of South Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.