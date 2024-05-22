Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Upland Software (UPLD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2024 – Upland Software had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

5/6/2024 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2024 – Upland Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/3/2024 – Upland Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/3/2024 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Upland Software Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 232,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.