Verge Price Hits $0.0058 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $96.63 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,493.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.00719587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00123481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00199190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00094081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

