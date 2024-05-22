Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
