Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 33,134 shares.The stock last traded at $139.45 and had previously closed at $139.67.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $814.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.