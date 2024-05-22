Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 33,134 shares.The stock last traded at $139.45 and had previously closed at $139.67.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $814.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.