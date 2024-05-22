Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.58. 530,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,387. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

