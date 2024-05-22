UBS Group AG Has $104.84 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $104,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,198,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.0 %

ODFL stock opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average is $204.70. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.90 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

