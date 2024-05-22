Trexquant Investment LP Takes $5.28 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 209,531 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,869,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,432,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,410,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 159,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. 275,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,370. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

