Trexquant Investment LP Sells 40,289 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,289 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 455,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

