Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 46,861 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Donaldson worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

