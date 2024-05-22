Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Service Co. International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. 58,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.