Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,556,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,709,000 after purchasing an additional 230,196 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $131.50. 439,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,970,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

