Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CHH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

