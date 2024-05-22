Topps Tiles Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

LON:TPT opened at GBX 42.95 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £84.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.38. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.38.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

