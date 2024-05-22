Topps Tiles Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Topps Tiles Stock Performance
LON:TPT opened at GBX 42.95 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £84.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.38. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.38.
Topps Tiles Company Profile
