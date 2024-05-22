Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.40.

NYSE TOL opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

