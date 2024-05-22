TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.090 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.56.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $5.99 on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. 2,381,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,333. TJX Companies has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

