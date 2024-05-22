Tillman Hartley LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 249,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 345,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 985,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,936. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

