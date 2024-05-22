Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 13,066 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $337,150,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dollar General by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 481,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $214.21.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.