Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,019,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 446,501 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 421,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,347,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

