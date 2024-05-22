Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,291 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,298,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $291.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $291.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

