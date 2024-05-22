Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $742,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

