Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.1% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,430,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,997. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

