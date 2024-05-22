Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $437,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

