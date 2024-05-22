Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Murphy USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $440.78 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.69 and a fifty-two week high of $447.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.66. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

