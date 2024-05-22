The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.45 (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 520 ($6.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Scottish American Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 448.50 ($5.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 542.18 ($6.89). The company has a market capitalization of £927.26 million, a P/E ratio of 882.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 506.52.

In other news, insider Padmesh Shukla purchased 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £1,608.01 ($2,043.73). Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

